KOTA BARU: The public are advised to restrict outdoor activities due to the current hot weather to avoid heat stroke and to drink a lot of water.

Kelantan Health director Dr Zaini Hussin said fever, dizziness and nausea are among the symptoms of heat stroke and advised those having it to seek treatment.

If the situation is serious, the person can get seizures, he told reporters at the ‘Fun Ride” Health Cycling programme at Kolej Polytech Mara (KPTM) here today.

He said schools are also advised to review the need for outdoor activities that would expose students to the heat for too long.

Although no heat stroke case had been reported in the state, he advised the public, especially senior citizens, children and those with illnesses, to drink a lot of water to avoid hydration.

He said the host weather in the country is expected to continue for another two to three months.

In another development, Dr Zaini said non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood and heart disease were found to be on the rise and advised the public to lead a healthy life-style.

On today’s programme, it involved a 38-km ride and 700 participants, including from Terengganu. — Bernama