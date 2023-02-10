Take precautions to reduce health impact of haze, public advised

KUALA LUMPUR: Data from the Air Pollutant Index (API) Management System showed that as of 4pm yesterday, six states in Peninsular Malaysia were experiencing unhealthy air quality.

The affected areas include Seberang Jaya in Penang with an API of 130, Cheras in Kuala Lumpur at 144, Banting in Selangor with 122, Nilai in Negeri Sembilan at 152, Port Dickson with 151, Malacca at 121, Batu Pahat in Johor with 133 and Larkin in Johor recording 155.

In light of the worsening conditions, the Meteorological Department has advised the public, particularly those susceptible to respiratory problems, to monitor the air quality in their respective areas.

It urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimise health risks, including avoiding outdoor activities to limit exposure to unhealthy air conditions.

In line with the National Haze Action Plan, it recommended that all outdoor physical activities be postponed when the API reading exceeds 100.

“If going outdoors is necessary, it is advisable to use appropriate face masks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if not feeling thirsty.

“We also urge parents to monitor the health of young children and individuals with respiratory and heart diseases, as they are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of haze,” said a department spokesman.

He added that individuals experiencing symptoms such as cough, cold, asthma, eye irritation and breathing difficulty are advised to seek immediate medical attention to prevent worsening of their condition.

For comprehensive information on preventive measures to minimise the health impact of haze, he advised the public to refer to the Health Ministry website.