SHAH ALAM : As the Road Transport Department (RTD) resumed full operations today, it advised motorists to take their time in renewing expired road tax and driving licences as long as the movement control order (MCO) is in effect.

RTD Director-General Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said today that as long as motorists had valid motor insurance coverage which they should carry with them, it is not illegal for them to drive with an expired driving licence or road tax during the MCO as the renewal exemption was announced by the Transport Minister in accordance to laws of the Road Transport Act.

He said since the MCO commenced and until April 30, the road tax of 1,851,114 vehicles had expired while the expiry of driving licences of both commercial and private status was 981,883.

Shaharuddin said 82 RTD offices and 17 mobile offices were opened nationwide.

He said the offices will operate between 8am and 4pm.

As for making payments, Shaharuddin said cash was only accepted until 11am, after which the public may use their credit or debit cards at the RTD.

He said all precautionary measures on Covid-19 such as body temperature checks and social distancing for both staff and the public will be enforced at RTD premises.

He advised high risk individuals such as children, old folks and those suffering from chronic diseases to refrain being at the RTD offices.

Shaharuddin said the numbers were declining after the RTD resumed partial services for commercial vehicles and drivers on April 29.

He said the RTD’s daily taking since April 29 was at an average of RM1.1 million a day.

Shahruddin said with full operations resuming today, daily income is expected to rise to RM5 million.