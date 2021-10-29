Takeaways for women in Budget 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Free basic feminine hygiene kits will be given monthly to 130,000 teenage girls from the B40 group, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said in tabling Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He pointed out that around 130,000 teenage girls from the B40 households in the country are not privileged to get access to these kits including sanitary pads.

“Therefore the National Population and Family Development Board (NPFDB) in collaboration with the Malaysian Prisons Department will distribute free basic feminine hygiene kits every month to these teenage girls from B40 families,“ he said.

Additionally, he said campaigns and education on reproductive health will continue to be conducted in schools in collaboration with the non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Furthermore, Tengku Zafrul said the government has allocated more than RM11 million to subsidise mammogram tests for high risk women and cervical cancer screening tests.

Meanwhile, to empower women in the country, he said the government, through Securities Commission Malaysia, has made it compulsory for all public listed companies to appoint at least one female director.

This ruling will be enforced on Sept 1 next year for large companies and on June 1 2023 for other listed companies.

The government also allocated RM5 million to Yayasan Kepimpinan Wanita (Women Leadership Foundation) to boost women’s participation in the economic sector through, among others, youth leadership training and entrepreneurship programmes.

Tengku Zafrul added the government will carry out the MyKasih Kapital programme to encourage women to earn income from home.

“This incentive is in the form of a basic business model that will be given in addition to a guidance programme to encourage online businesses. A total of 5,000 participants including 2,000 single mothers will benefit from this programme,“ he said.

Besides that, a total of RM230 million in financing funds will be channelled through the Dananita programme under Mara and Tekunita under Tekun in order to help women entrepreneurs who are affected.

For working mothers who are sending their children during working hours to nurseries and kindergartens, he said the government plans to extend tax exemptions to individuals up to RM3,000 for the fees till 2023.

He also said that with women subjected to domestic violence, the government is ready to allocate a total of RM13 million specially to empower the Sexual, Abuse and Child Investigation Division (D11) of the Royal Malaysian Police’s Criminal Investigation Department.

This will include creating 100 new working posts.