Taking the hard road to better housing for her kids

PETALING JAYA: A roof over the head does not come cheap, and for someone who has lost everything, it is near impossible.

But for Siti Suzzanne Anton, penny pinching and cutting back on even the smallest luxury is a small price to pay to ensure her five children live in a safe environment.

“I could have rented a flat in a low-cost housing scheme at RM800 to RM1,000 a month,” the 45-year-old single mother told theSun.

Instead, she is paying RM1,350 for an apartment in a surrounding here that, she said, is more conducive for her children to grow up.

Considering that she has also lost her job, putting enough money together for the rent, utilities and food has been a big struggle.

There are many problems associated with low-cost housing in Malaysia. They are generally small. In some cases, a family of six or more are known to have squeezed into a space of 600 sq ft or less.

There are few, if any, recreational options. Only basic facilities are provided, such as lifts, but they are usually not properly maintained.

These are among the issues that Siti Suzzanne hopes to shield her children from.

Life was not always this bad for her. She had a decent job as an analyst. She even had enough money saved up to buy a house and a car. Life was decent but it all fell apart a few years ago.

Her husband made some poor financial decisions and began to chalk up extensive debts on his credit cards and on personal loans. “He then tricked me into selling my house and car to help him settle the debts,” she said.

She sacrificed everything in the name of love but he took advantage of her.

Finally, in early 2019, Siti Suzzanne got a divorce, ending her 19 years of married life.

She then slipped into depression and even had a heart attack in November that year.

Eventually she recovered but her troubles were not over yet. Eight months ago, her employer informed her that she was not needed anymore.

“It was heart-wrenching, considering that I had been a dedicated employee over the last 20 years,” she said.

“I worked weekends and public holidays, and I’d never taken my days off, nor medical leave. Yet I got laid off. It was totally demotivating,” she added.

Siti Suzzanne could not even count on her folks for help. Both her parents, her elder brother and an elder sister have passed on.

The only sibling she has left, a sister who lives in Sabah, is not able to chip in for her either, given that she is a pensioner.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she managed to get some monetary aid through the iSinar aid package, but that will run out by the end of this month.

Her only sources of income now are zakat, which pays RM500 a month and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) from which she gets RM1,000 a month.

However, after paying off the rent, there is hardly anything left. “The utility bills come up to RM600 a month, and I have to spend at least RM300 a week on food,” she said.

If learning resumes at school, she has to spend an additional RM300 a month on transport for her four children, aged 10 to 17, who are still in school. Her eldest, aged 21, is waiting to get an internship.

Siti Suzzanne said her application for aid from the Welfare Department has been rejected because she is already getting aid through zakat. When contacted by theSun, the department said her case will be reviewed.

But for now, her only option left is to get a job, and to get one fast.