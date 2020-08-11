Taking the route to a much-beloved past

TECHNOLOGY has transformed our lives and is continuing to advance the way we conduct our daily affairs.

From the way we interact with others to the way we keep ourselves informed, the internet has brought sweeping changes to the world. We no longer have to queue up at brick-and-mortar outlets to do our banking or even purchase grocery.

The journey from analog to digital saw almost everything we used and the transactions we conducted drastically altered.

The innovation brought about by technology, especially the internet, requires all to relook how we work, trade and even play.

Yet we hold the past close to our hearts. Nostalgia has an enduring appeal to all, so much so that it has become a trend in commerce. We see eateries and lodging places adopting a retro look to draw business.

There have been homegrown eatery chains offering meals that remind diners of their origin and humble beginnings.

Beyond flavours, these places also put emphasis on décor to capture the essence of the past that many still hold dear.

Even pubs are adopting nostalgic theme with most opting for the 50s and 60s look. The Malaya and early Malaysia themes seem to hit the right spot for Malaysians.

Without a doubt, nostalgia marketing is so powerful that brands are leveraging its charm and tapping into cultural memories to drive their campaigns.

A website called myhometown.com.my will be launched today. The website is the first of its kind in the country as well as in the region. It has tied up with www.thesundaily.my to expand its reach.

Its mission is to enable Malaysians to discover the rich and diverse roots of our hometowns to learn about their history and to contribute to new developments that can enhance the quality of life in these towns.

The myhometown website serves to bridge our past with the present by allowing us to discover and remember our rich and diverse heritage.

Of all things in the past, we cherish the memories of our hometown naturally. And we check up on progress in these places.

www.myhometown.com.my will be more than a passage to the past and a platform to reconnect with history. It will help us to move forward by looking back at things and places we cherish. The past is still in our present, and it has a future.

Read this story in theSun’s iPaper:

Taking the route to a much-beloved past