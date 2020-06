KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31 ministries, departments and agencies have submitted proposals for inclusion in a Bill on Implementation of the Interim Measures to Reduce the Effect of Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said all the information and recommendations obtained would be analysed by the Task Force in the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and refined by the relevant ministries.

“As of June 5, 331 proposals including 35 written submissions had been received via the link and e-mail provided.

“BHEUU is also partnering with Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) to use the Unified Public Consultation (UPC) platform which has registered users covering a variety of industrial sectors. A total of 64 proposals have been received through this platform,” he said in a statement here last night.

Takiyuddin said the proposal would be forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for the drafting process, before being brought to Parliament next July.

He said co-operation from all parties was essential to provide the best input to assist in the formulation of a holistic and effective act to reduce the impact of post-Covid-19 on Malaysians.

He further explained that the suggestions obtained were the result of a process of information gathering and engagements with all stakeholders including the implementing agency and industry.

At the same time, he said, BHEUU also held engagement sessions with other stakeholders such as the State Secretaries’ offices of states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak as well as the Malaysian Bar Council, Sabah Law Society and the Advocates Association of Sarawak.

Earlier, Takiyuddin said the drafting of the bill was a government commitment to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that had a direct economic and social impact on the people and industry.

The bill would also include issues of contractual obligations and financial burdens involving companies and individuals. — Bernama