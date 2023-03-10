Takiyuddin: PAS won’t appeal Election Court decision

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS will not file any appeal against the decision of the Terengganu Election Court to nullify the victory of Kemaman member of Parliament Che Alias Hamid in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the decision was taken after Judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis confirmed during a case management via video conference today that the judge’s decision in the Kemaman petition case is the same as the decision in the Kuala Terengganu petition case.

“Accordingly, PAS will wait and is prepared to take further steps based on the decision to be made by the Election Commission (EC),” he said in a statement today.

On Sept 26, the Terengganu Election Court annulled Che Alias’ victory in Kemaman in GE15.

Judge Fernandis said the petitioner in the case, Wan Mohamad Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil, who is a voter, succeeded in proving that corruption had taken place with the aim of influencing voters in GE15.

The court also ordered the respondent to pay RM30,000 to the petitioner.

On Jan 3 this year, Terengganu UMNO filed a petition to annul the results of the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary seats during the 15th General Election.

In the GE15 held in November 2022, Che Alias ​​won the Kemaman parliamentary seat after obtaining 65,714 votes in a four-cornered fight.

He defeated Datuk Seri Ahmad Said of Barisan Nasional (BN) who garnered 38,535 votes, with a majority of 27,179 votes.

The other two contenders were Rosli Ab. Ghani (Pejuang) and Hasuni Sudin (Pakatan Harapan) who obtained 506 votes and 8,340 votes, respectively. -Bernama