Takiyuddin: PAS won’t join unity govt (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will not join the federal government, but instead will be the opposition, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the move was to respect the trust and mandate of the majority of the people, especially those who voted for PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

“After considering various angles as well as weighing public opinion, PAS is of the opinion that it will not join the federal government led by PH (Pakatan Harapan) and DAP.

“Therefore, PAS will play a role as a constructive opposition, advising all parties to ensure the country’s administration and governance run smoothly, and can be upheld based on the principles of caring, clean and stable,“ he said in a statement today.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, 75, who is also the PH chairman, took his oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here on Thursday. - Bernama