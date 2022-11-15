Takiyuddin’s PN-BN alliance remark taken out of context

PETALING JAYA: PAS secretary general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had clarified that his words were taken out of context on the possibility of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) teaming up to form the next federal government.

His explanation followed the rebuke from PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who stated that he did not give Takiyuddin the mandate to discuss forming the next government with BN.

Takiyuddin addressed the matter in a brief statement, saying that he has full confidence that his party’s ability to form their own government and its leader to become the next Prime Minister.

“We believe that the nation will have more confidence with PN’s theme of being a stable and clean government,“ he said

He concluded that any statement regarding working together with BN will not be brought up and PN will be able to stand on their own after the 15th General Elections.