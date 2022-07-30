Takiyuddin to table report on Baling floods in Parliament on Aug 4

KOTA BHARU: The government will table the full report on the recent flood incident in Baling, Kedah, in Parliament on Aug 4, said Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the report was now at the final stage of completion as the ministry had to compile reports submitted by the relevant agencies investigating the incident.

He told this to reporters after attending the 55th Kota Bharu PAS annual general meeting here today.

To a question on calls, including by non-government organisations (NGOs), call to discontinue the Musang King project, Takiyuddin, who is Kota Bharu MP, said it was up to the Kedah government.

“The Musang King project is under the state government’s jurisdiction,” he said.

In the Baling floods on July 4, a total of 41 areas were affected. The floods claimed three lives, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman. - Bernama