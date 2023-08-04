TalentCorp signs MoU with NSDC India to strengthen industry-driven skill framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC India) to strengthen Malaysia’s industry-driven skills framework for critical occupations in key sectors as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) education.

Under the collaboration, TalentCorp and NSDC will exchange information and best practices, including policies, programmes and initiatives related to workforce development including TVET and apprenticeships.

TalentCorp’s group chief executive officer (CEO) Thomas Mathew and NSDC India CEO Ved Mani Tiwari were present at the signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 3, along with Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar and India’s Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry secretary-general Atul Kumar Tiwari.

TalentCorp and NSDC said in a joint statement today that the MoU was in line with the Human Resources Ministry’s objective through TalentCorp to establish the Malaysia Future Skill Development Council, which would identify the skills needed to drive the country’s economy forward and ensure that Malaysia’s workforce is equipped with in-demand skills.

Sivakumar also said the partnership was an outward-looking collaboration and a catalyst in accelerating his ministry’s focus on strengthening the national skills framework and developing a skilled talent pool for the country.

Mathew said that the strategic partnership with NSDC India is part of TalentCorp’s mission to ensure that Malaysian talents would be prepared for the jobs of the future.

“Through learning from and adopting successful skills framework models such as the NSDC’s, the outcome will positively impact the country’s economy and help create a more skilled and competent workforce,” he said.

Meanwhile, NSDC International director and chief operating officer Ajay Kumar Raina said India has always placed Malaysia at the forefront of its international collaboration, focusing on building a robust framework to strengthen existing education systems across areas such as vocational education and skill development.

“The MoU marks another stepping-stone in NSDC’s direction of mapping skill gaps and developing relevant education and training programmes to meet evolving global business needs,” he said. - Bernama