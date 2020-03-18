Talian Kasih 15999 operating as usual

PUTRAJAYA: The Talian Kasih 15999, coordinated by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will operate as usual during the movement control order, according to minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

In a statement today, she said the line was reactivated after taking into consideration the needs of women, children, the disabled and senior citizens.

“Talian Kasih will continue to entertain to complaints from women, families and the community particularly in attending to emergency incidents involving welfare and the community,” she said.

Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was also KPWKM minister, was reported to have urged the ministry to reactivate Talian Kasih, which was stopped following the movement control order effective today until March 31.

Rina said the Talian Kasih hotline 15999 and WhatsApp service at 019-2615999 will be operating at all times. - Bernama