Talib, a leader of high integrity, always fighting corruption - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg described the late Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip as a leader of high integrity who always fought corruption.

Abang Johari said following Talib’s excellent performance, he was given the responsibility to be the first minister to head the Ministry in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), in 2017.

“Yes, he is remembered for fighting corruption in Sarawak, and because of his high integrity, I gave him the task of leading the ombudsman system in Sarawak,” he said when met by reporters after the funeral prayers at Samariang Muslim Cemetery Complex, here, last night.

Abang Johari said after retaining the Jepak seat in the last state election, the late Talib contributed many ideas to the development of Jepak Jaya, which is located in the Bintulu section, through the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA).

“He became an advisor to the state government to oversee development in the area...I, on behalf of the government and the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), convey our condolences over his passing,” he said.

Talib’s remains were laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery, at about 10.30pm.

Earlier, his remains arrived from the Normah Medical Centre at 7.55pm, for funeral rites at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery Complex, and funeral prayers were also held at the location.

Also present were Acting Yang di Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

According to Talib’s private secretary, Ayu Sulaiman, he passed away at the Normah Medical Centre at 5.50pm yesterday, due to several complications such as kidney, liver, heart and diabetes.

He is survived by his wife, Datin Dr Zaliha Abdullah, four children and four grandchildren.

Talib was the incumbent of the Jepak state seat under the Bintulu Parliamentary constituency for six terms since 1996.

He had served as Assistant Minister of Tourism and Heritage Sarawak, as well as Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman). - Bernama