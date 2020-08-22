Talk to us on policy matters, Penang tells Wee

GEORGE TOWN: A state executive councillor has urged the Transport Minister to communicate effectively with Penang over policy issues as the war of words between the DAP-led government and MCA which is part of the federal government escalates.

Yeoh Soon Hin, who is the state exco member in charge of tourism, arts and culture as well as heritage, said the Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong should re-examine how he communicates with the state governments.

A controversy broke when three Indonesians were ferried in on a chartered flight to undergo treatment as medical tourists in a leading private hospital here.

However, Yeoh has insisted that Penang was not clearly informed on the matter as approval came from the federal authorities.

“With regards to the issue of the chartered flight, Wee should look into how to effectively convey the information from the federal to the state government, instead of disregarding the fact that Penang has not been notified on the approval given for the arrival of the charter flight.”

Yeoh added that in his meeting with the parties involved, they had respectively confirmed that they had liaised directly with the federal authorities for all arrangements related to this flight.

“During this pandemic, Penang’s priority remains unchanged, which is to prioritise the safety and health of Penangites.

“This is also in line with my meeting with the Indonesian Consul-General in July where I emphasised that Penang will further collaborate with Indonesia to promote medical tourism after the pandemic. However, this was taken out of context by certain parties,“ said Yeoh.

Penang Island City Council councillor Wong Yuee Harng said MCA should not see this issue from a political standpoint but more on the need to safeguard the state against the onslaught of the pandemic.

The island state has witnessed for the past two weeks a steady upswing in the number of new Covid-19 cases, which were imported from two of the four active clusters in Kedah.

There are reportedly seven infections with more than 70 persons placed under quarantine for coming into close contact with the virus carriers here.

Wong said the decision to allow in medical tourists, particularly from Indonesia, which is already showing the highest number of infections, was a decision solely made by the federal government and Penang was left out of the decision-making process.