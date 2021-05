PETALING JAYA: The gift of the gab gave Pavit Coran (pix) his maiden opportunity to be in the limelight when he was just 12 years old.

That was when he won the state-level Impromptu Speaking Competition in Kelantan.

Seven years later, he was on the world stage, doing Malaysia proud by winning the English Speaking Union (ESU) International Public Speaking Competition.

The competition, held virtually in keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, saw Pavit beating 35 other participants from 33 countries in the grand final. Many of the participants were from English-speaking countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

If not for dogged determination, Pavit’s first victory could also have been his last.

There were few opportunities for him to hone his public speaking skills. “During my secondary school days, I would take part in every competition that required some oratory skills, however small, just to improve myself,” he told theSun.

His persistence paid off when he won the ESU competition last Friday.

Pavit, who is now studying at the Multimedia University in Malacca, said that during a semester break he went online to look for public speaking competitions and that was when he learnt about it.

“It piqued my interest, so I signed up,” he said.

But just before the ESU competition, he took part in the Malaysian Public Speaking Open, a one-day competition conducted by the Malaysian Institute for Debate and Public Speaking, to get some exposure and to hone his skills.

In his five-minute presentation for the ESU competiton, he spoke about the rising rate of mental health problems around the world, urging the audience and all governments to sympathise with those who have been afflicted.

“I was ecstatic to win the contest. I was praying and practising and my hard work paid off. I have made some very good friends with whom I am still in contact.”

Pavit credited the entire ESU team, led by Tunku Dara Naquiah Tuanku Jaafar, for its support, as well as chief judge Jagdish Bhain, judges Iris Tan, and Chew Seng Choon, who gave him speaking tips and advice.

He spent most of his time not only working with the judges, but also reading different materials to improve his knowledge on mental health.

Pavit encourages people to join such competitions despite their fears of not being good enough or being novices.