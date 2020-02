KUALA LUMPUR: Weak foundations or pillars which do not meet specifications could possibility be the cause for the collapse of part of the structure of a 37-storey condominium under construction in Taman Desa, Jalan Klang Lama yesterday, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix).

“The building collapsed before it rained. It was not a landslide, the incident was before the rain.

“Perhaps the structure of the building itself does not follow specifications, causing it to collapse from the sixth floor to the bottom,” he said in a press conference after launching the Kempen KITA programme at the Seri Perak Public Housing in Sentul today.

However, Khalid said, thorough investigations must be carried out to find out the real cause.

He said following the incident, construction work at the condominium project has been stopped with immediate effect to allow for the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to investigate.

Khalid also advised all developers not to use shortcuts in their construction projects.

“In this matter, nobody wins. The developer should abide by all the procedures which have been set out,” he said.

In the incident, two Bangladesh nationals were reported to be trapped on the first level after the floor of the parking area on the sixth level collapsed during heavy rain at 3.40pm.

The first victim was rescued at 5.15pm while the second at 9.40pm Both were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment. — Bernama