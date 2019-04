SANDAKAN: Residents of the Taman Harmoni People’s Housing Project here hope that the rental homes they have been living in for three years would be converted into hire purchases.

Resident Monalizah Mohamad, 36, said this was because the rental payments they had to pay each month were a burden to the people there.

She said even though the rental was RM170 a month, this was a big amount to residents with large families.

“The residents here comprise poor families,” she told Bernama when met at a community programme with the DAP candidate for the Sandakan by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee, here today.

Another resident Dzulkifli Abu Bakar, 41, said he hope a mosque would be built in the area to replace the surau which could not accommodate a large congregation.

Dzulkifli said there was only one surau for the 1,000 units of homes in the area, and a site had already been identified to build a mosque.

He said at present, the residents had to take turns praying in the limited space of the surau. — Bernama