PETALING JAYA: Taman Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) goers can now park their vehicles at PJX HM Shah Tower as Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has reclaimed 222 parking lots in the building to solve parking issues there.

Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran said before the building was erected the ground was an open carpark that accommodated commuters in the area.

“During the Barisan Nasional era in 2008, the car park on the ground was lost when the approval to build was given,” he said in a press conference announcing the carpark opening here today.

“Of 670 parking lots in the building, 222 car parks were reclaimed by MPBJ and the remaining 448 are for the building owner.

“MBPJ imposed the condition that the parking lots that were on the ground had to be replaced inside the building. The building owners will decide on their own parking rate.”

Rajiv said MBPJ has imposed a RM3 per day parking rate for level 7 and 8 for LRT park and ride users.

“With this carpark opening, it is hoped that more people will use public transport,” he added.