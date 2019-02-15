Taman Keramat school canteen ordered to close after students suffer food poisoning

KUALA LUMPUR: The canteen at Sekolah Kebangsaan (2) Taman Keramat here has been ordered to close when 49 students suffered vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea after having canteen food during recess yesterday.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim said of the 49 students, 22 of them received out-patient treatment, while the others only had minor ailments.

“All of them were reported stable and there was no case of admission to the ward. The food poisoning incident is under control and no new case reported.

“Investigation is on-going by the Gombak Health District Office to identify the actual cause of the food poisoning. Samples of the food handlers, food and others at the canteen have been taken for laboratory analysis and we are waiting for the results,” he said in a statement.

He said the order for the closure of the school canteen was made under the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act 1988 and a notice under Regulation 32(1)(b) of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 had been issued to the food handler.

He advised food handlers to always ensure proper and hygienic handling of food, as well as self-hygiene, and the cleanliness and hygiene of their premises and the surrounding areas.

“The public are also advised to always look, smell and taste teh food before eating and to choose food premises that are clean to buy food.

“Always wash your hands with soap and clean water before preparing food, after going to the toilets, as well as before and after eating,” he said. — Bernama