Taman Negara entrance fee going up after 70 years

KUANTAN: The Taman Negara entrance fee has not been raised for 70 years, so come Jan 1, 2020, the state government will increase it from RM1 to RM10 for children aged below 12, RM30 for those aged 13 – 60 and RM15 for those above 61.

“The revision is part of initiatives to improve efficiency and reduce revenue leakage, aside from increasing income which will help the state become independent.

“Greater revenue will benefit the rakyat through aid and development projects,” said Pahang Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix), at a gathering of civil servants at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah today.

Pahang State Executive Council Members and State Secretary, Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak, were also present.

Wan Rosdy announced he was very pleased with the performance and achievements of Pahang’s civil servants who ultimately hold the success of a government in their hands.

He said that as an opposition state, Pahang must be capable of raising revenue and continuing its success in line with the motto of ‘Maju Terus Pahang’.

Becoming more attractive to foreign investors and conglomerates, improving arrears collection and introducing taxes that are not burdensome are some of the initiatives being introduced to increase revenue. - Bernama