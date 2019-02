BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two robbers who attacked a man at his residence in Taman Pelangi were successfully apprehended by neighbours after they heard the victim’s scream for help, in an incident yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 12pm occurrence saw the 25-year-old victim accosted by two men, one of them an Indonesian, who entered his rented unit.

“The intruders, armed with knives, threatened the victim for his handphone and money. The victim was scared and gave his handphone as well as RM250 cash to them,” he said to Bernama here today.

He said the two men in their 30s also beat the victim up before the victim screamed for help, and neighbours who heard the screams came to his assistance and seized the suspects.

The victim, who sustained head injuries, received his treatment at Hospital Bukit Mertajam while the two suspects were remanded for further investigation.

“We would like to thank the neighbours and the public for their care, bravery and cooperation in helping the victim and for successfully hauling in the suspects,” said Nik Ros Azhan. — Bernama