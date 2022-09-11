Taman Sri Muda onsite control centre established as flood preparation

SHAH ALAM: The Klang district disaster management committee established an onsite control centre at Taman Sri Muda, Section 25 here to manage the possibility of floods in the area.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the establishment began at 8 pm will operate around the clock as preparations for floods to reduce possible risk.

Abdul Latiff said the centre’s establishment was based on early warnings received from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and data obtained by related agencies, including the Department of Irrigation and Drainage on identified flood hotspots.

“There are hotspots throughout the country, previous experience has taught us how to manage floods more proactively,” he told reporters after visiting the centre yesterday.

He also said that 11 water pumps have been prepared, with eight of them placed in Taman Sri Muda and that they would be renting four more pumps as flood preparations.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations assistant-director Hafisham Mohd Noor said that the operating hours would depend on the current situation, adding that 15 personnel have been assigned along with five boats to the centre. - Bernama