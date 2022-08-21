Taman Sri Muda residents urged to ignore viral video of floods

SHAH ALAM: The Fire and Rescue Department and Shah Alam police urged Taman Sri Muda residents to not panic but ignore a viral video clip circulated by irresponsible individuals containing scenes of the floods that affected Section 25 Taman Sri Muda in the past.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said circulating clips of the past floods can cause panic among the people.

Taman Sri Muda was one of the worst-hit areas in Shah Alam during the Dec 2021 floods which displaced over 14,000 people.

He said flash floods that hit the area yesterday was being monitored and that all roads in the area can be used by all types of vehicles.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis in a statement issued yesterday urged members of the public to stay calm, avoid speculation and ignore viral video clips that were actually taken during the major floods in Dec 2021.

“We seek the cooperation of the people to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities if there their area is affected by floods. Get real-time information from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department,” said Norazam.

Norazam said the department has put on standby five rescue boats, Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) and 24 personnel plus three officers. - Bernama