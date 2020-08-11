Tambun Tulang assemblyman quarantined: Speaker

KANGAR: Perlis State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari has confirmed that Tambun Tulang state assemblyman Datuk Ismail Kassim will not be attending the sittings this time.

He said Ismail returned from Indonesia recently after he was stranded there and has since been quarantined in Kuala Lumpur.

“I have received his letter informing me that he cannot attend the assembly sittings because he has to undergo compulsory quarantine,” Hamdan told Bernama after the opening of the Third Session and Second Meeting of the 14th Perlis State Assembly at Kompleks Dewan Undangan Negeri Perlis here today.

The launch was officiated by Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil were also in attendance.

Hamdan also said three state assemblymen, namely Mohd Shukri Ramli (Sanglang), Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) and Nurulhisham Yaakob (Simpang Empat) who have been found negative for COVID-19 after taking the swab test yesterday and have been allowed to attend today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the three state assemblymen have been ordered to take the COVID-19 screening tests as their constituencies were near the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO)

As of yesterday, Perlis has recorded a cumulative total of 30 positive COVID-19 cases, with 11 being infections from the Sivagangga Person Under Surveillance (PUI) Cluster which began in Napoh, Kubang Pasu, Kedah. - Bernama