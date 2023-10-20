Tambun Tulang residents welcome move to upgrade rural roads

ARAU: The residents of villages around the Tambun Tulang area here describe the government’s efforts to upgrade rural road infrastructure through the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024 as a special and heartwarming initiative.

Many expressed gratitude and were somewhat surprised that the roads in Tambun Tulang also caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, even though the Arau parliamentary constituency is under opposition.

Kampung Che Ok Neighborhood Watch Committee (KRT) deputy chairman Hakimi Hashim, 53, expressed his thanks for the government’s concern and hoped that the works to upgrade the road facilities would be realised as effectively as possible.

“Alhamdulillah.. the residents indeed wish for the improvement of the roads as they have been damaged due to paddy fields in this area.

“Heavy machinery uses this road once or twice a year, leading to the deterioration of the road surface and potholes. This poses a safety threat to the residents, who rely on this road for their daily activities,” he told Bernama.

A check by Bernama found that the roads around Tambun Tulang were in poor condition, with large potholes, cracks, narrow stretches and eroded riverbanks, posing a risk to residents.

Hakimi, who is also a padi farmer, called for efforts to improve the village roads to be combined with upgrading the drainage system in the padi fields.

“The drainage system here has not been upgraded since the 1970s. I hope the government can upgrade the drainage system here along with these village roads for long-term efficiency,” he said.

Hassan Ali, 63, a resident of Kampung Kepala Titi Lomboh, shared the same sentiment and hoped that the area’s drainage system would be upgraded for the residents’ benefit.

“What the government does for the people, like upgrading these village roads, makes us happy. I just hope the drainage system can also be improved,” he said.

Another resident of Kampung Kepala Titi Lomboh, Lam Taarif Samsiah Mahmud, 60, expressed her joy upon learning that Tambun Tulang had also received attention from the government in the budget, thus proving the prime minister’s concern for their area.

“I recently had a motorcycle accident due to the uneven and damaged road surface, but fortunately, the injuries were not severe. The road conditions are not suitable for use at night, especially for motorcycle riders,” she said.

A total of RM1.63 billion has been allocated in the Budget 2024 for the construction and upgrading of roads in villages and rural areas, including in Bachok, Kelantan; Tambun Tulang, Perlis; and Chuah, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. - Bernama