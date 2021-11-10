Tambunan-Keningau route near Kg Liau blocked after landslide

KENINGAU: The Public Works Department (JKR) has confirmed that the road connecting Tambunan to Keningau near Kampung Liau has become impassable following a landslide there last night (Nov 9).

Sabah JKR director Ali Ahmad Hamid said the department believes the landslide occurred due to the failure of a temporary culvert following continuous heavy rain.

“The road is still not passable by all types of vehicles and temporary diversion works are also being carried out currently.

“Residents and road users are advised to use Jalan Ranggom Kepayan-Magatang as an alternative route,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Assistant Public Works minister Datuk Robert Tawik, in a statement today, said those who wanted to take the route either from Apin-Apin to Keningau town or vice versa could use the alternative Jalan Trans Pagalan (Magatang-Ranggom Kapayan) road.

Robert appealed to the federal government to channel an immediate allocation for the construction of a permanent bridge on this road, adding that if approved, construction will take two years.

“While waiting for the allocation, action will be taken by the State Works Ministry through JKR to build a semi-permanent bridge that is expected to be completed within two months.

“The JKR concessionaire will build a diversion road which is expected to be completed within a week. This is to make it easier for the public to use this route, as well as to save time, cost and reduce congestion on other routes,“ he added. — Bernama