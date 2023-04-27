Tamil music composer Deva set to perform in a live concert in Malaysia after 30 years

SHAH ALAM: South Indian film composer and singer, Deva, is set to make a return to Malaysia after 30 years through his live concert, scheduled to be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 3.

Deva, who is known for his soulful voice and predominantly works in Tamil cinema, will be entertaining his ardent Malaysian fans with his popular compositions including his much sought after ‘Gaana’ song, a style of music in Tamil music during the 8pm concert presented by City Production and PoketPlay.

Given that the singer’s music has a huge fanbase in Malaysia, the eagerly anticipated concert is predicted to bring 20,000 music fans from throughout the region.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, Deva better known as Thenisai Thendral Deva expressed his excitement to be back in Malaysia after three decades and promised to deliver a memorable show for his fans, adding the concert is set to feature some of his all-time hits, which are sure to captivate the crowd.

“I am thrilled to be performing alongside some of the greatest singers in the Tamil music industry. It is an honour to share the stage with them and to perform in front of my fans after such a long time. I hope the concert will be a night to remember for everyone,“ he told a press conference held for his upcoming concert here, today.

Being in the music industry for over 40 years, Deva rose to fame as an independent music director, composing music for several Tamil films.

He is known for his ability to create catchy tunes and his innovative use of local instruments in his music, where he has composed music for over 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The line-up of singers who will perform at the concert alongside Deva includes some of the biggest names in the Tamil music industry, including Hariharan, Anuradha Sri Ram, Unni Krishnan, Harini, Sabesh, Murali, Srikanth Deva, SP Charan, Priyanka and Alka Ajith.

Tickets for the concert are selling fast, and fans are encouraged to book early to avid disappointment. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the ticketing website at http://www.ticket2u.com.my/TTDEVA. - Bernama