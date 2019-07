TUARAN: Tamparuli town is best known for its iconic suspension bridge and Pasar Tamu market, both of which have become popular tourist attractions in this district.

There is another interesting spot that could potentially attract visitors, a monument near the market built over 60 years ago dedicated to two British soldiers who died in service while trying to save a sick local woman.

However, Bernama found that the monument is now dilapidated due to neglect, and its existence barely remembered.

According to its history, the monument was built as a memorial for two British soldiers who drowned in the Kiulu river when their Land Rover was swept by strong currents while crossing the Tamparuli Bridge on May 18, 1960.

The tragedy happened when Private JWN Hall of the Royal Health Corps and driver, DC Cooper of the Royal Service Corps, both based in Paradise Camp, Kota Belud were on their way to send a seriously injured woman from Kampung Sayap, Kota Belud to the hospital in Kota Kinabalu, then known as Jesselton.

The remains of the three victims were only found three days later with two of them still stuck in the Land Rover.

The two British soldiers were then buried at the Paradise Camp cemetery.

Two years ago, the monument was visited by several former British soldiers who used to serve in Paradise Camp, namely Frank Sowerby, Tony Catherall and Richard Chung, who paid their respects to their former comrades. — Bernama