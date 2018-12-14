Tampin Hospital bomb threat a hoax

TAMPIN: The bomb threat at the Tampin Hospital today has turned out to be a hoax.

The police gave the “all clear” at 9.50 am after a thorough search of the double-storey building by 14 members of the Negri Sembilan Police bomb disposal unit and a sniffer dog from the K9 unit with two handlers for about an hour from 8.40 am, said Tampin Police chief Supt Ramli Kasa.

The hospital Emergency Division received the bomb threat telephone call at 5.50 am and the police were notified by Tampin Hospital director Dr Norzaliza Razali, he said.

“We conducted a thorough check, including looking in the toilets and into refuse bins, but did not find any object suspected to be a bomb as the telephone caller had claimed,” he told reporters.

Also present were Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan; Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis and Dr Norzaliza.

Ramli said the police were tracing the telephone caller and warned of firm action because it involved disturbing public order.

Norazam said the Fire and Rescue Department deployed 29 officers and personnel from the Tampin, Rembau and Seremban 2 stations and a hazardous materials (HAZMAT) unit.

Veerapan called for a police investigation, saying the Seremban KPJ Specialist Hospital received a bomb hoax call on Nov 27.

He thanked the police and fire and rescue personnel for responding quickly. — Bernama