TAMPIN: The Tampin district, located along the border of Negri Sembilan and Malacca, may not be quite as popular as other tourist destinations such as Port Dickson which is famous for its pristine and picturesque beaches.

However, for the uninitiated, the district also offers interesting places for ecotourism and extreme sports enthusiasts.

Located about 46km from Seremban and 44km from Malacca, the district boasts two popular attractions for visitors, namely, Tampin Extreme Park and Tampin Water Park.

Both attractions are located near Gunung Tampin and often visited by both local and foreign hikers alike.

Tampin Extreme Park operations manager Muhammad Uzair Abdul Malek said visitors interested in extreme sports could try out various activities including rock climbing, abseiling, flying fox and tree climbing.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, Tampin Extreme Park is one of the most popular rock climbing spots as it offers granite climbing and climbers love it. Activities here are sure to entertain rock climbing enthusiasts as well as give visitors a new experience of challenging activities despite it is only 25m tall.

“Apart from the various activities of the 0.81ha, visitors can also do jungle-trekking and waterfall abseiling as it is located close to Gunung Tampin Forest Reserve,” he told Bernama here recently.

He added that visitors should try waterfall abseiling as it is a highly interesting experience.

“Through the waterfall abseiling activities, visitors can also enjoy the challenge of hiking the waterfall as well as see the spectacular scenery of the flora and fauna,” he said.

The admission fee is at RM30 and it recorded a total of 2,729 visitors last year, he said.

Muhammad Uzair also expressed his hope to turn Tampin into rock climbing hub in the state.

If that is not enough, visitors, after doing activities at Tampin Extreme Park, can relax and unwind at the Tampin Water Park, located about 3.8km away.

Tampin Water Park chief executive officer Nasir Rahim said its four pools provided an ideal location to visitors to enjoy recreational activities.

“The four pools here have varying depths ranging from one foot to seven feet and the water here has been treated and safe for swimming and bathing activities.

“Apart from utilising the four pools, visitors can also do other activities such as jungle-trekking, archery, paintball according to the packages they are interested in,” he said, adding that the area was suitable for family activities.

The admission fee is at RM10 for adults and RM5 for senior citizens, people with disabilities and children (three to 12 years old). — Bernama