KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar is currently being questioned by police over an article he posted last week on Sultan Muhammad V who yesterday stepped down as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The 71-year-old son of former deputy prime minister Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba reportedly received a phone call from the police to meet them in Kuala Lumpur for his statement to be recorded on the Jan 3 blog post on Sultan Muhammad V’s two-month leave for medical treatment in early November last year.

Mohd Tamrin said he will be accompanied by his lawyer to meet with Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) personnel in Kuala Lumpur today.

Mohd Tamrin said the police did not tell him what law he was being questioned under, but added that he will give his full cooperation to investigators as he had nothing to hide.

On Jan 3, Mohd Tamrin wrote a post in Malay, titled Antara King Edward VIII dan King Muhammad V (Between King Edward VIII and King Muhammad V), urging the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare if he had indeed married a former beauty queen during his two-month absence.

He said Malaysians had a right to know if Sultan Muhammad V had indeed married former beauty queen as such an event was of national interest as he was the king of the country.

theSun is in the midst of contacting police for comments.