Tan, Berjaya Land file defamation suit against Sanusi

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Berjaya Land Berhad have filed a defamation suit against the Kedah caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor yesterday (Aug 9) at the Shah Alam High Court .

Tan and Berjaya Land claim that Sanusi had made a speech which was defamatory of them during his “Jelajah Mega PN Best” / “PN BEST Sayangi Kedah Sejahtera mega tour” election campaign on Aug 2 which was broadcast live to the public and republished on multiple social media channels including Astro Awani, Youtube Live Video, Astro Awani Facebook Live Video, TV PAS Facebook Live Video and KiniTV Youtube Video.

This significant legal development comes as a result of Sanusi’s failure to meet the requirements in a letter served on the caretaker Kedah MB on Aug 4 demanding a public apology and compensation of RM200 million over his defamatory and untrue accusations against Tan and Berjaya Land relating to the Selangor Maritime Gateway (“SMG”) project.

They claim that Sanusi’s defamatory statements have depicted them as, amongst others, a corrupt person/company and that they are the cronies of the caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

They further claim that Sanusi’s speech accused them of having directly/indirectly received a 600-acre parcel of free land from the Selangor government and that they have directly/indirectly given benefits to the Selangor MB in exchange for the free land.

Tan and Berjaya Land also claimed that Sanusi’s speech alleged that they had benefitted from the Selangor government through cronyism and nepotism as well as causing the Selangor state and its people to suffer at least RM180 million in losses.

Tan and Berjaya Land are seeking general, compensatory, aggravated, and exemplary damages from Sanusi as well as an injunction to compel him from repeating any and all matters alluding to them contained in his speech.

The defamatory allegations, aimed at damaging the business reputation of Tan and Berjaya Land contained politically-motivated, malicious and disparaging statements, have been categorically denied by Berjaya Land and a point-by-point rebuttal was issued via a press release by Berjaya Land on Aug 4 to correct the false and misleading statements made by Sanusi.

“Since the Kedah caretaker menteri besar has failed to meet our demands, Berjaya Land and I have taken the necessary legal steps by filing a lawsuit against him,” Tan said.

“This legal action seeks to address the grievances and seek appropriate remedies against Sanusi for his defamatory words and actions.

“Berjaya and its subsidiaries have always upheld the highest standards of corporate governance and protect the interests of our stakeholders.

“We firmly believe in the rule of law and will pursue all available legal avenues to ensure a satisfactory resolution of this matter,” Tan added.