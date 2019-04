JOHOR BARU: Johor Science and Technology Committee chairman Tan Hong Pin (pix) today confirmed that a discussion about his position as a member of executive committee took place recently.

However, he stressed that the final decision would be made by both the party and Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

“Although DAP state chief (Liew Chin Tong) has discussed my position with me, it is not the final decision. It would be decided by both the party and the MB as it is the prerogative of the MB to select his exco team,“ he told Bernama in a WhatsApp message, here today.

Tan, who is also the Skudai assemblyman, said Liew had discussed the issue with him on Monday, a day after the new Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal was sworn in as the 17th Mentri Besar at Istana Bukit Serene.

“I call on all parties to wait for the official announcement from the MB. As long as there’s no official announcement, I will continue to carry out my duties to the best of my ability,” he added.

Tan was responding to an online news report yesterday saying that his name was one of the two names reported likely be dropped from the new state executive committee line-up yesterday.

The other name was Mazlan Bujang, the State Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Earlier today, Dr Sahruddin said he is currently finalising the new line-up which would be unveiled in few days, before next week. — Bernama