KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was today told that Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd director Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong had signed an appeal letter sent to then Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to consider the proposed development order of an apartment at Jalan Bakti, Bandar Tun Razak, Mukim Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) City Planning officer Mohd Yushanizar Md Yusoff, when reading out his witness statement, confirmed that Tengku Adnan had received a letter from the company on a proposal to build 1,208 apartment units at Lot 53427 and 53653, Jalan Bakti, Bandar Tun Razak.

He said based on the appeal letter from the company, it was seeking Tengku Adnan to consider the development proposal order of the apartment units.

This, he said, was due to, among others, 120 units of 1Malaysia Public Housing (PPA1M) in Phase One would be sold for RM150,000 per unit, with the remaining 484 units (80%) to be sold below RM200,000 per unit as affordable homes and for the second phase, the free-price apartment units will be sold at current market price,” he added.

Mohd Yushanizar, who has been with DBKL since April 2004, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Firdaous Mohamed Idris on the fourth day trial of Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption case.

The 11th prosecution witness said according to the standard operating procedure (SOP), after receiving the application letter from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd, he prepared a cover letter from the minister’s office to the Kuala Lumpur Mayor for action to be taken on the minutes that were stated in the company’s letter, dated April 20, 2015.

“I confirmed having signed the letter myself as the DBKL special technical officer to the Federal Territories Minister (Tengku Adnan),” he added.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, Federal Territories Minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues tomorrow. — Bernama