Tan Sri Tommy Thomas resigns as Attorney-General

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Tommy Thomas (pix), who was appointed by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to take helm of Attorney-General’s Chambers, has resigned.

According to The Edge, Thomas submitted his resignation letter to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who appointed him to the post for a two-year term which was due to end only in June.

A source said Thomas wanted to resign while Mahathir was still the Prime Minister, even though he is only interim for now, as he was the person who appointed him.

Thomas had relentlessly pursued prosecutions related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

It is not clear what will happen with these cases, which are still ongoing.