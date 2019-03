KOTA KINABALU: Tandek assemblywoman Datuk Anita Baranting has become the first Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) elected representative to leave the party for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Baranting, who had been with PBS since its inception 34 years ago, also announced her resignation from all party posts including the women’s chief position which she had held for six years.

In a joint press conference with Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today, Anita said the decision was her own. Joining her was a group of 50 former Tandek machinery members from MCA, Gerakan and Umno.

“We decided to join Warisan because it is the ruling party in Sabah, and we want to continue helping the government and serving the people so they will obtain continuous development,“ she said.