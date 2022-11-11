Tanjong Karang grassroots start to accept Habibah as BN candidate

TANJONG KARANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) grassroots members in Tanjong Karang have accepted the coalition’s decision to field Tanjong Karang Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Habibah Mohd Yusuf to contest the seat which was held by Tan Sri Noh Omar for six terms since 1995.

Tanjong Karang UMNO Youth chief Datuk Mohd Shahrizal Sahri admitted that initially there was dissatisfaction among UMNO members who wanted Noh to defend the seat.

“But after we made a series of briefings to the grassroots members on reasons BN fielded a female candidate in Tanjong Karang, they began to understand and agree with the decision and started to rally their support for Habibah,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Habibah said she was pleased to have been accepted by UMNO and BN grassroots, adding that she would ensure that she gets a mandate from Tanjong Karang voters to continue the excellent performance shown by the previous BN MP.

“I will also continue to fight for issues related to Tanjong Karang rice farmers and fishermen in addition to other issues such as job opportunities for young people and the construction of stronger bunds to avoid flash floods during high tides,“ she said.

Habibah is contesting the seat in a five-cornered fight involving Captain (R) Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Perikatan Nasional (PN)-Bersatu), Azlan Sani Zawawi (Pejuang-Gagasan Bangsa), Siti Rahayu Baharin (Malaysian United Democratic Alliance [MUDA]) and independent candidate Mohd Rosni Mastol.

Meanwhile, PN candidate for Sabak Bernam parliamentary seat, Kalam Salan said he did not see his status as a last-minute replacement candidate as a weakness and believed that he could create a surprise during polling day on Nov 19.

“Although we faced some problems after the incumbent Sabak Bernama MP withdrew at the last minute, it did not in the least affect the high spirit of the PN machinery,“ he added.

Incumbent Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh, who was announced as the PN candidate to defend the seat, was replaced by Kalam on nomination day last Saturday. - Bernama