Tanjung Balau: SAR operation faces difficulties due to bad weather

KOTA TINGGI: The search and rescue operation (SAR) to find the missing victims of a capsized boat in Tanjung Balau, here, is facing difficulties entering the third day because of bad weather.

However, Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said the search for the remaining victims was intensified with the involvement of the air unit covering 135.8 square nautical miles while the sea search team covered 79 square nautical miles today.

He said the air search is using the AW139 Maritime Malaysia aircraft, MI17 helicopter owned by the Fire and Rescue Department and police’s AW139 helicopter, while the sea operation is using two vessels and three boats belonging to the Maritime, navy and marine police.

“The sea rescue team faces difficulties due to poor weather conditions such as rain and thunder.

“When it rains, the air search will be called off due to low visibility. There is no point for them to take unnecessary risks. The same goes for the marine operations as low visibility poses a difficulty,” he told reporters at the SAR Forward Base here.

Simon also confirmed the Covid-19 tests conducted on all survivors came back negative.

However, he said, there was no further update on a survivor who later died at Kota Tinggi Hospital.

So far, 21 people drowned, while 13 survived and 16 victims were still missing. — Bernama