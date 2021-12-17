Tanjung Balau tragedy: More feared missing — MMEA

JOHOR BAHRU: More are feared missing in the Tanjung Balau boat tragedy, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som (pix).

He said this was based on the information obtained from victims who survived the incident.

As of yesterday, a total of 19 bodies had been found, 14 victims were rescued while 17 others were reported missing in the boat capsize incident that occurred at about 4.30am on Wednesday.

Mohd Zubil said the current monsoon season would certainly pose a challenge to the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the missing victims due to rough sea conditions.

Expressing his sadness over the tragedy, he said the MMEA took a serious view of the incident and reminded migrants not to enter the country through illegal routes.

Meanwhile, he said through Op Benteng which was launched in May last year, the Malaysian Maritime Sea Surveillance System (SWASLA) managed to detect 1,110 suspicious targets with 689 being chased away from Malaysian waters.

Mohd Zubil said the MMEA would continue to tighten security control on Malaysian waters especially at hot-spot locations in East Johor, besides strengthening cooperation with the Indonesian authorities in an effort to combat human trafficking.

Those found involved in human trafficking activities can be charged under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti -Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama