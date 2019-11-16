Tanjung Piai: 50% of registered voters have cast ballots as of 1pm

PONTIAN: Half of the Tanjung Piai constituents have performed their electoral responsibilities as voters for the by-election as of 1pm today.

The Election Commission (EC), in an hourly update to the media, said the turnout was at 50%.

The commission had previously said it expects to see a 70% turnout out of the total 52,471 ordinary voters that were registered in the parliamentary seat in Southern Johor.

Registered voters who wish to cast their ballot can still do so before 5pm, when voting ends, before an announcement is expected to be made by the EC later tonight.

Pakatan Harapan (PH), represented by local boy Karmaine Sardini, will look to defend the seat that fell vacant after its incumbent Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Md Rafik passed away.

He faces Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, the only other candidate who is a registered voter in Tanjung Piai, who looks to win back the seat he lost in the 14th General Election.

The four other contenders for today’s six-cornered contest are Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.