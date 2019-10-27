Tanjung Piai by-election: Amanah’s preparedness will ensure PH victory

PONTIAN: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will ensure its machinery is prepared to gain victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Party deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said Amanah has started mobilising its machinery and will give its highest commitment to help PH win the by-election.

“From early on, I have mobilised the machinery and we are committed party members who will work to ensure victory for the PH candidate.

“I myself have attended discussions with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to look into how to help Amanah and strengthen the machinery.

“We have also discussed our candidates and agreed on who will be declared. Amanah has no problems and we will work hard for PH’s victory,” he said after launching a Fishery Day 2019 celebration at the Pontian Business Centre here today.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will be held on Nov 16 here following the death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on Sept 21 due to heart complications. - Bernama