PONTIAN: The Election Commission has reminded all employers to allow their workers who are registered voters to vote during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election tomorrow.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said any employer who prevents their staff from voting will face action taken under Section 25 (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“Employers can be fined up to RM5,000 or jailed up to one year, if found guilty,” he said in a statement here today.

He also reminded all the candidates that the official campaigning period will end at 11.59pm tonight.

All parties, he said, must stop campaigning activities including outside the polling centres and on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

He said the EC had inspected the polling items including the boxes, ink and polling papers to be used during the polling process tomorrow.

A total of 27 polling centres and 125 lanes will be opened tomorrow for the voting process and 1,019 people on duty.

“A total of 52,471 voters are due to vote at the Tanjung Piai parliament by-election tomorrow. The EC hopes that all voters will carry out their responsibilities by turning up to vote,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik from heart complications on Sept 21.

It sees a six-cornered fight between PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan) and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

Polling has been set for 8am until 5.30pm — Bernama