PONTIAN: The cost of living is one of five main issues which the candidate fielded by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance for the Nov 16 by-election in Tanjung Piai, will need to address, announced Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Speaking at a ceremony here to introduce Karmaine Sardini, PH’s candidate for the parliamentary seat, Muhyiddin proposed four other matters to be focused on.

These included expanding on the comforts of life and addressing environmental pollution and related issues; increasing the number of affordable homes, improving the quality of health services, and finally, increasing the number of work opportunities, particularly for the youth and low-income earners.

Elaborating on his suggestion concerning employment opportunities, Muhyiddin said, “If they have not been trained, we will provide training. If there are no work opportunities, we will establish more industries and factories ... so they don’t have to leave the area and go to Singapore”.

Meanwhile, Karmaine who is also the Bersatu division chief for Tanjung Piai, said he would undertake his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

He added that apart from the five issues raised by Muhyiddin, future development efforts had already been identified for the area, and these included a new bridge over the Pulai river, which would connect Johor Baru and Tanjung Piai in a 20-minute journey.

This effort would help improve the tourism industry in the area, thus adding to the economy, while three other economic sectors which would also be given attention, comprised agriculture, fisheries and industries, Karmaine said.

Also present at the event was PH’s director for the by-election and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, and Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, the chief of Bersatu women’s wing, Srikandi. — Bernama