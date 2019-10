PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 16 as the polling day for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Nomination day is Nov 2, while early voting will take place on Nov 12.

“The 14-day campaign period begins after the nomination of candidates and will last until 11.59pm on Nov 15,” EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said in a press conference at its headquarters here, today.

“The cost for this by-election is estimated at RM2.67 million,” he added.

Azhar said the by-election involved a total of 52,698 ordinary voters, 280 early voters and eight overseas voters.

The EC will issue ballot cards after Oct 16 to help voters with their voting information and smoothen the process on polling day.

“The EC will send ballot cards with information on polling centres, electoral channels, voter numbers, voting dates and times to all eligible voters.” he said, adding the EC targetted a 70% voter turnout.

Additionally, voters can check details of polling centres, polling channels, and voting numbers on the EC website.

When asked whether the voting age had been lowered to 18, Azhar said this has not yet been implemented.

“The lowering of voting age limit from 21 to 18 has not been enforced. It will be decided and gazetted in the near future,” he said.

The by-election is being held following the death of the constituency’s MP, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, of Pakatan Harapan-Bersatu on Sept 21 of heart complications. He was 42.

Md Farid was also a Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department.

In the 14th GE, Md Farid from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) obtained 21,255 votes, just 524 votes more than the 20,731 gathered by MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng. PAS’ Nordin Othman only received 2,962 votes.

Tanjung Piai is a mixed-seat constituency with 57% Malay, 42% Chinese and 1% Indian voters.