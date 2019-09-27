Tanjung Piai by-election: PH to focus on improving people living standard

KOTA BARU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will give focus to raising the people’s living standard as the thrust of its campaign for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said at the same time, PH will also reject any form of campaign based on narrow racial and religious ideology.

“We will explain to the people on the policies of PH especially on programmes to improve the people’s living standard.

“We will not raise racial and religious politics while we also encourage the people to be moderate in their outlook,” he added.

Salahuddin Ayub, who is also the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, told reporters after visiting and handing over equipment to a participant of Rezeki Tani, Nor Asiah, 48, of Sungai Keladi, here yesterday.

Commenting further, Salahuddin said he would be holding a meeting with Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal on Sunday to discuss the strategy for PH in the by-election.

“Yesterday, there was a meeting at Amanah level to discuss the matter and I have directed Amanah Johor to be ready for the by-election,” he said.

Asked if PH would be ready to accept the challenge after Umno and PAS signed a charter on Sept 14, Salahuddin said Amanah was prepared to face the new coalition.

“Whether they are married or not is not the question. For us we will focus on the voters in Tanjung Piai.”

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the death of its MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik on Saturday due to heart complications.

In the 14th general election, Dr Md Farid who was also Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy division chief won the seat by defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional) and Nordin Othman (PAS) in the general election last year.

Dr Md Farid obtained 21,255 votes followed by Wee with 20,731 votes and Nordin with 2,962 votes.

The Election Commission had earlier said a special meeting will be held to discuss the important dates for Tanjung Piai by-election on Oct 1. - Bernama