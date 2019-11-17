Tanjung Piai by-election result will not weaken PH’s spirit: Mat Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election result yesterday will not weaken the spirit of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to continue working hard in providing the best service for the people.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu (pix) said he had accepted the voters’ decision in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by-election with open heart.

“The result calls for the PH government to continue to improve its governance so that all efforts and initiatives implemented can be felt by the people.

“In addition, we will also take efforts to close ranks between the leaders of the parties in PH and at the same time to intensify programmes to disseminate information to the people,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on the results of the Tanjung Piai by-election which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Wee Jeck Seng win with a 15,086-vote majority.

The former two-term Tanjung Piai MP Wee garnered a total of 25,466 votes against PH candidate Karmaine Sardini who obtained 10,380 votes; Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam (1,707), followed by Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa (850) and two Independents, Dr Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32). — Bernama