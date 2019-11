PONTIAN: The Election Commission (EC) has made several improvements to the polling process in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16, including extending polling hours from 8am to 5.30pm, compared to only 5pm previously.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said two lanes will also be created for voters aged 60 years and older, while 26 new lanes will be added to polling centres with many voters, bringing the total number of lanes to 127 compared to 101 previously.

“In the case of handicapped persons, they can vote at one lane. 918 handicapped persons have been identified and are registered with the Social Welfare Department,” he said in a press conference held after the nomination process of the Tanjung Piai by-election candidates at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

He added that the EC will broadcast the counting process at a selected polling centre via live-streaming on Facebook.

Azhar also said the voter cards which contain voter registrar information such as polling centre, lane, voting number and time have been sent to 52,978 voters to facilitate the voting process.

“However, voters will still have to bring their identity cards to verify their identities for the purpose of voting,” he said.

Azhar said the EC had also prepared a letter of pledge to be signed by the candidates to abide by all the regulations under the Election Offences Act 1954 and related laws during the 14-day campaign period beginning from nomination day today until 11.59 p.m. on Nov 15.

“In accordance with Section 27B of the Election Offences Act 1954, the EC has also formed four election campaign monitoring teams (PP-KPR),” he said.

Additionally, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has also opened a 24-hour operations room at the Johor MACC office in Tampoi. — Bernama