Tanjung Piai result a reflection of rakyat’s fury: Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) today acknowledged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration has borne the brunt of the fury of disgruntled voters, following its crushing defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election yesterday.

“DAP and PH accept the devastating result of the Tanjung Piai voters who spoke not only on behalf of themselves but of the country at their frustration and unhappiness at the pace of reforms since the 14th General Elections (GE14) on May 9, 2018,” he said.

“Firstly, let me congratulate Wee Jeck Seng on being elected Member of Parliament for Tanjung Piai yesterday.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP addressed the urgent need for PH to accelerate the process of delivering on the promises it made prior to GE14.

“This will be the first agenda of DAP and PH now.

“The devastating result has given greater urgency and importance to the review of the pace and implementation of the reforms promised by PH, especially those contained in Buku Harapan for which the PH Presidential Council had established a special review committee,” he added.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng took the Tanjung Piai seat yesterday, after polling 25,466 votes, seeing off Pakatan Harapan’s Karmaine Sardini who received 10,380 votes, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam (1,707 votes), Berjasa’s Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (850 votes).

The other two independent candidates — Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar — polled 380 and 32 votes respectively.

Wee secured his victory with a whopping 15,086-vote margin.