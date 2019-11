KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election is a message from the people to the government to fulfill its election manifesto promises, according to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“What the people want is for the government to keep the promises we made. Therefore, I think it is important for PH to focus on fulfilling those promises as pledged in the General Election (GE14) manifesto.

“I believe if we work hard, the people will make their own judgment, and make decisions in favour of the PH government,” he told reporters after attending the signing of a memorandum of understanding between SME Bank, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL) here, today.

However, Lim, who is also the Finance Minister, brushed off claims that the issue of budget allocation for the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) was the sole reason for PH’s loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Tanjung Piai by-election, held on Nov 16 saw Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Wee Jeck Seng win with a 15,086-vote majority.

The former two-term Tanjung Piai MP Wee garnered a total of 25,466 votes against PH candidate Karmaine Sardini who obtained 10,380 votes; Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam (1,707), followed by Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Berjasa (850) and two Independents, Dr Ang Chuan Lock (380) and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar (32). — Bernama